Finally, the accessory every Apple Watch owner has been waiting for is here

The Apple Watch is a class leader in so many ways, from software and hardware design to style and, of course, sales. One annoying this about the watch is the charger, however. The actual charging mechanism is fantastic, featuring a brilliant implementation of wireless charging that makes refueling the Apple Watch a cinch. The annoying part, however, is that the device uses a proprietary charger that’s unlike anything used by other Apple devices. That means yet another charger that you have to unplug and take with you when you travel (and it just so happens to sport the longest cable on Earth, to boot, which makes it even more annoying to travel with).

Well guess what: the Apple Watch accessory you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Check out the Ugreen Wireless Magnetic Power Bank Charger for Apple Watch, an MFI certified portable charger with a built-in wireless connector for the Apple Watch. It’s well worth the $60 price tag, but it’s on sale right now for just $47.99 if you use the coupon code NVGRLYED at checkout.

Some key details from the product page:

With built-in integrated magnetic charging module,Ugreen magnetic charger for Apple Watch offers you a fantastic and mobile way of charging your Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch Edition at home, in the office or on the way. Just place your Apple Watch on the magnetic charge module of power Bank, then magnets align the connectors automatically, and then inductive charging begins instantly. It is MFi Certified, PPID: 219693-0018.

Charge Your Phone Simultaneous with Apple Watch: it is with 1 built-in intelligent USB charging port, which can detect your devices automatically and delivers its fastest charging at max 1A. It is an ideal emergency power pack for your iPhone, Smartphones, cameras, PSP gamer etc.

This wireless power bank charger is made of flame retardant material. With built-in protection for over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit, it can protect your connected devices.

With built-in 2200 mAh lithium battery, this power bank could fully charge your Apple Watch 3-4 times from 0% to 100%. The LED indicator can display remaining capacity. Moreover, it is with super compact design (L13.9 x W3.95 x H1.6cm), which allows you slip into your travel bag easily and great for trips or traveling.

What You Get: MFi Certified Wireless Charger Power Bank for Apple Watch and iPhone x1; 50cm Micro USB Charging Cable x1, one year manufacturer warranty and life-time service support.

UGREEN Wireless Magnetic Power Bank Charger for Apple Watch and iPhone, 2200mAh Portable Extern…: $47.99 (use code NVGRLYED by 2/20)

