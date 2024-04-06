Federal funds will provide another EV charging station in Erie County. Where will it be located?

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has designated $20 million in federal funding to build electric vehicle charging stations along major highways in the state.

The second-round funding will provide 29 charging stations in 19 counties, including one at the GetGo station off Interstate 79 at the Bayfront Parkway and Greengarden Road in Erie.

An electric vehicle charges at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center in Millcreek Township.

The money is part of the $171.5 million that PennDOT will receive over five years from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for EV charging stations.

The state so far has committed almost $54 million for 83 charging stations in 41 counties, also including a charging station at the TravelCenters of America station at the Depot Road exit of Interstate 90 in Harborcreek Township.

