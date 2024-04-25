FCC restores net neutrality in effort to make Internet faster, more equitable

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday restored net neutrality and Title II regulation over Internet providers. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured in 2020) said broadband needs to be fast, open and fair. Pool File photo by Alex Wong/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- Net neutrality rules were re-established Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission on a 3-2 vote.

The vote was a win for Democrats after the rules had been overturned by former President Donald Trump's administration.

Net neutrality refers to preventing Internet service providers from discriminating against different types of digital traffic, whether it be blocking sites, reducing connection speed or offering paid preference for some Internet traffic compared to others.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement, "We need broadband to reach 100% of us -- and we need it fast, open and fair."

The FCC said it will once again "prevent broadband service providers from blocking traffic, slowing down content, or creating pay-to-play internet fast lanes."

The FCC action restores Title II authority over internet service providers.

But the agency stressed it will have no authority or any interest in policing online free speech.

The FCC said net neutrality is important, "so that the small and medium-sized companies that are trying to compete with more established companies have a level playing field, and net neutrality would ensure that 'Big Tech' can't just cut a deal with a broadband provider to favor its products over upstart competitors."

The FCC's Democratic commissioners said this is not an effort to regulate broadband provider prices.

Republican commissioners were opposed to the restoration of net neutrality.

"It's all just shifting sands," Brendan Carr, the senior GOP commissioner, said, referring to Democrat reasons for restoring net neutrality. "All fall apart under casual scrutiny."

Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks maintained that FCC authority to use Title II to regulate Internet providers is "clear as day."

While he said he opposes rate regulation for broadband providers, he wants to see a permanent funding mechanism such as the Affordable Connectivity Program to provide Internet subsidies to low-income consumers.