FCC now requires internet providers to show customers fees with broadband 'nutrition labels'

Nutritional facts are not only for your favorite snacks and treats, but it will also be a new added ingredient to your internet service provider.

To break down your internet consumption, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has ordered broadband internet providers to create digestible labels for their customers to understand online and in-stores.

Starting April 10, customers will begin to see these broadband facts labels like nutritional facts labels that are mostly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FCC announced.

FCC will require internet providers to create "Broadband Facts" like "Nutritional Facts" to help customers shop for internet plans the fit their budget.

"The labels are modeled after the FDA nutrition labels and are intended to help consumers comparison shop for the internet service plan that will best meet their needs and budget," the FCC said in the press release.

Internet providers with less than 100,000 subscribers have until Oct. 10, 2024 to comply with the FCC rules to display these broadband labels to their customers.

FCC rules: Cable TV providers must offer clear pricing totals for video subscriptions

Which services will provide the new labels?

The FCC said that the following internet service providers are required to have the new label for each service plan they offer:

Home internet services

Fixed internet services

Mobile broadband plans

What are included on the labels?

The expectation is that broadband internet providers will be more transparent with their customers. By providing these important information with their customers:

Broadband prices

Broadband speeds

Data allowances

Introductory rates

The labels will also include links to information about the companies network management practices and privacy policies. In addition, a glossary will be available to help consumers better understand the information displayed on the label.

FCC also regulates cable providers for price transparency

This announcement by the FCC for internet providers comes on the heels of a similar announcement the agency released last month for cable and satellite-TV providers who will need to show the total costs for video subscriptions. This is a part of FCC's ongoing effort to improve pricing transparency.

In a news release, the FCC said total costs include extraneous fees that can often unexpectedly accumulate for users. Under new guidelines, consumers will have the ability to compare provider and programming costs with other competitors like streaming services.

"Charges and fees for video programming provided by cable and DBS (direct broadcast satellite) providers are often obscured in misleading promotional materials and bills, which causes significant and costly confusion for consumers," the FCC stated. "This updated “all-in” pricing format allows consumers to make informed choices."

Under the new mandates cable and satellite companies must clearly state all the costs as a single line item, the FCC said. Fees like regional sports programming or broadcast retransmission consent can no longer be obscured.

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FCC broadband 'nutrition labels' for internet providers now in effect