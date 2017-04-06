Our favorite mesh Wi-Fi solution can now turbocharge the router you already own

BGR tested every single popular mesh Wi-Fi system out there, and we named the AmpliFi HD our favorite. This system offers the best management software, the best range, and data speeds that are consistently faster than any other system out there. It’s even priced lower than some of the lesser competition out there, but not everyone wants to spend over $300 on a home wireless system. Well guess what: Now you have the best of both worlds.

The newly available AmpliFi Mesh Point HD is a simple Wi-Fi mesh point that plugs into a standard wall outlet and blankets your entire home with lightning-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi. If you’re looking to extend coverage and improve speeds but you don’t want to ditch your current router, this is as good as it gets.

Here are a few key details from the product page:

Home WiFi Mesh Technology for Complete Home Coverage

Can Be Used with AmpliFi Home WiFi System or Any Third Party Router

Plug and Play High Density Mesh Point to Eliminate Dead Spots

DualBand 802.11ac WiFi and 3 X 3 MIMO

Easy Setup and Powerful Wi-Fi Management using the AmpliFi App

AmpliFi Mesh Point HD: $121.77

