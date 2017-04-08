My favorite new backpack is so much more than just a backpack

We spend a lot of time scouring the internet in search of deals on all of the coolest gadgets out there, and there’s no doubt that you’ve scored some seriously great gear if you follow along. Now, it’s time to change the way you carry all that gear around with you. The MOS Pack is one of the sleekest and most well-designed bags we’ve come across in quite some time. We’ve been testing one for a couple of weeks now, and we’re not sure we can ever go back.

This slim back includes plenty of compartments and even cable loops to keep your cords from getting tangled and mangled, but one of the coolest features has to be the integrated wall charger that hides inside the bag. It includes a standard three-prong jack as well as to USB ports, so you can plug in your laptop, your phone charger and another charger. Then, unzip a special compartment on the side of the back to expose the plug, and you can connect all of your gear to a power source at once.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Built in MOS Reach+ for two USB ports and a standard outlet inside of your backpack

Has pockets designed specifically for Laptop, Tablet, Power bank, Smartphone, Sunglasses, and Passport

Internal Side Water bottle and Power Cord Pockets (See Pictures). Built in cable management channels, 20 liter backpack

Durable Anti-Tear Nylon for body, Rigid Support with Super Soft Backing

Limited lifetime warranty through Sewell Customer Support, Designed to pass Airport Security

The MOS Pack comes in three different colors, and you can also buy it without the “MOS Reach+” if you choose.

MOS Pack, The Backpack You Plug In to Charge Everything, Granite,, laptop, tablet, and phone po…: $109.95

