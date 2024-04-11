The famous Toyota 4Runner got a facelift for the first time in over a decade — see the new beefed-up version with a hybrid option

The new 2025 Toyota 4Runner includes several new features, including a new hybrid option.

The vehicle still draws on many elements from earlier generations of the classic SUV design.

Toyota's latest offroader is just one of the company's various hybrid offerings.

Toyota recently unveiled its 2025 4Runner, the newest reimagining of its classic SUV design — and, for the first time, there's a hybrid option included.

The newest models have powertrains of up to 326 horsepower, as well as new safety features like off-road cruise control and articulation settings.

The 4Runner isn't the first Toyota off-roader to get the hybrid treatment; the company already offers hybrid variants of its Land Cruiser and Tacoma pickup truck, among several other models.

But it comes as some automakers turn their ambitions away from fully electric vehicles and add more accessible (and widely popular) hybrids to the mix.

"This sixth-generation model offers a cool new look and incredible features, yet retains the rugged style and capability our customers love about this icon of adventure," said Dave Christ, a vice president and general manager at Toyota North America, in a statement.

The exact price range of the new 4Runner is unclear, but the previous model starts at around $41,000.

Here's what the new 2025 lineup looks like.

There are options for offroaders and more luxury-inclined drivers alike.

The latest 4Runner model includes the Trailhunter (left), TRDPro, and Limited variants. Toyota

The 2025 4Runner offers nine different variants, including two all-new grades: the 4Runner Trailhunter, a rugged overland rig, and the more luxury-oriented 4Runner Platinum.

Toyota is offering a hybrid powertrain in its 4Runners for the first time.

The TRDPro variant comes standard with a 326 hp hybrid powertrain. Toyota

Several variants of the 4Runner come equipped with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, pairing a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor. The 326 hp hybrid option is available on five of the nine new 4Runner variants.

The new 4Runner has visual callbacks to earlier generations.

The roll-down rear window is a classic feature of the 4Runner. Toyota

Visually, Toyota says the new 4Runner takes inspiration from the desert racing scene, but its design also recalls the vehicle's earliest models. The 2025 model includes the classic roll-down rear window, as well as a "wrap over" rear-quarter window that extends to the roof, like on the first and second-generation 4Runners from the 1980s.

The Trailhunter model also comes with a heritage grill with vintage-style Toyota lettering.

The 4Runner has several features with rugged outdoor capabilities.

The 4Runner is designed to handle all sorts of terrain. Toyota

The new 4Runner is banking on its offroad capabilities being a big draw.

New features include increased suspension articulation at the push of a button, as well as adjustable terrain settings to help control wheel spin on mud, dirt, and sand. Though the least expensive models will run on rear-wheel-drive only, partial and permanent four-wheel-drive systems are also available.

Interested in off-road cruise control?

CRAWL Control helps drivers focus on the wheel while keeping the vehicle at a manageable speed for off-roading. Toyota

The new 4Runners also boast a low-speed cruise control function, which can help the driver concentrate on off-road steering. A similar feature helps control speed in rough descents, like a rocky hill.

There's a rugged exterior and stylish interior.

The 8-inch multimedia display is just one of the vehicle's smart driving options. Toyota

Drivers of the new 4Runner can expect a state-of-the-art interior multimedia system, as well as a smart key push-start button and a digital key on select models, which can be shared remotely.

There are racing-style leather seats, with some modern comforts.

Unlike the early generation SUVs that it's inspired by, the 2025 4Runner has heated seats. Toyota

The sand brown leather seats are evocative of the "Baja desert racing" aesthetic that Toyota is going for, though with a bit more comfort — including, in the Platinum model, heated second-row seats.

Folding rear seats give drivers plenty of space.

Drivers who need to store bulky objects or gear have some flexibility. Toyota

The interior of the 4Runner allows for versatile cargo floor usage, thanks to the tumble seats in the second row.

4Runners also have Toyota's latest safety features.

Toyota's safety suite includes steering control and proactive driver assistance. Toyota

Whether driving through the woods or the concrete jungle, 4Runner drivers can rely on Toyota's suite of safety features, which include cooperative steering and proactive driving assist, which helps brake while tackling curves and maintains distance from other cars.

