A family hauler goes (mildly) rogue as 2024 Chevrolet Traverse adds power, off-road gear

ATLANTA — If we haven’t reached Peak SUV, we’ve left base camp and begun the final ascent. Witness the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, a three-row SUV created as a suburban runabout that’s now being recast with models styled and equipped to connote sporty performance and off-road highjinks.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse is in dealerships now. The new RS model has sporty flourishes including 22-inch gloss black wheels.

Arriving in dealerships now, the Traverse boasts new looks, a load of new features, a substantially reworked platform, new engine and transmission.

Prices for the 2024 Traverse start at $37,600. All prices exclude destination charges.

The Traverse competes with three-row SUVs like the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas.

Prices for the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS start at $54,200, excluding destination charge.

2024 Chevrolet Traverse trim levels and prices

LS: $37,600

LT: $40,000

Z71: $46,400 (AWD only)

RS: $54,200

AWD adds $2,000 to the base price of FWD LS, LT and RS

Source: Edmunds. Prices exclude $1,395 destination charge.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse has a 17.7-inch touch screen.

New looks, new transmission

The Traverse lineup starts with the familiar LS and LT trim levels.

The new Z71 adds off-road appeal. The new RS delivers a sportier look and feel.

The 2024 Traverse has new body panels, controls and displays, including an 11.1-inch configurable instrument cluster and 17.7-inch touch screen.

The body has an upright grille to harken to the looks of traditional SUVs. A pronounced, deep grille and narrow LED running lights mounted high in the grille emphasize the appearance of width. LED front and rear lights are standard.

Big wheel openings and short overhangs complete the picture.

Changes common to all 2024 Traverse include a 121-inch wheelbase, up 0.1 inch from 2023. Overall length decreased 1.4 inch to 204.5, height 1.1 inch to 69.6.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse's new styling is intended to evoke rugged SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe.

A turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine producing 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque. It replaces the long-running 3.6L V6, which generated 310 hp and 266 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is linked to a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

GM projects the ’24 Traverse’s EPA fuel economy rating to improve to 20 mpg in the city, 27 on the highway and 23 combined with front-wheel drive and 19/24/21 with AWD.

The Traverse seats seven or eight.

Chevrolet did not provide figures for passenger room and cargo space behind the rear seat, but both appear adequate.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse SUV's 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces more power and is expected to use less fuel than the 2023's 3.6L V6.

Features of the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse Z71

Standard AWD with twin-clutch rear drive unit

1.3-inch additional ground clearance

Increased track width

18-inch wheels

All-terrain tires

Two-piece front skid plate

Front fascia for improved approach angle

Unique shock absorbers with hydraulic rebound control

Driver-selectable terrain mode

Hill descent control

Standard trailering package

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse ihas an 11.1-inch configurable instrument cluster and a column-mounted shifter.

Driving impressions

I drove a Traverse Z71 on a brief, very mildly challenging off-road course of two-track trails through mowed grass, on a pitted dirt road and climbing a short grassy slope. The AWD system was not remotely challenged, but it’s unlikely many owners will demand more capability than the Traverse demonstrated.

A longer on-road drive in a Traverse RS proved more revealing.

The big SUV is quiet at highway speeds and absorbed bumps well. The steering was direct, the turning radius pleasantly small when I almost missed a turn onto a narrow country lane.

The new turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides good power and acceleration. The engine sound is noticeable but not particularly appealing when accelerating enthusiastically. I was left wondering whether the ’23 Traverse’s nine-speed automatic transmission might reduce noise by lowering engine speed.

The new eight-speed transmission’s shifts were smooth and quick, however.

Chevy said the new drivetrain weighs about 55 pounds less than the old V6-nine-speed pairing.

The Super Cruise hands-free system, which now handles passing slower vehicles in addition to navigating up to 750,000 miles of U.S and Canadian roads, is available on Traverse for the first time.

The 7- or 8-seat 2024 Chevrolet Traverse SUV is in dealerships now.

What makes the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS special?

RS interior and exterior badging

Blackout accents on the grille, roof rails and moldings

Three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel

Jet black interior theme with red accents

Enhanced driving package, including Super Cruise hands-free driving system

Trailering package

22-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels

Suspension tuning for sportier ride-and-handling characteristics

Standard second row one-touch power-folding seats and power-folding third row

Standard panoramic dual-glass sunroof with power sunshade

Walk-up and exit lighting animation that greets owners as they approach their vehicle (with an enabled key)

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse has a 17.7-inch touch screen, Google built-in and standard Apple CarPlay.

Roomy, comfortable interior, big new touch screen

The interior is roomy and comfortable. Road noise is minimal.

The second and third rows have plenty of room. Either a bench or captain’s chairs are available for the middle row. Power folding second and third row seats also are available.

The front seat features all-new controls and displays. The 11.1-inch instrument cluster is pleasant and clear. A 17.7-inch touch screen for navigation, audio climate and more is easy for the driver to reach.

In addition to the touch screen — and Google voice recognition and satellite navigation — the Traverse has dials and switches for primary climate controls.

A column-mounted shifter is new and contributes to lots of useful space in the center console.

The interior is attractive and trimmed in appealing materials, including soft surfaces for the dash, doors and armrests. Bose audio is available.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

2024 Chevrolet Traverse second-row seat

Safety and driver assist features

Rear park assist and HD rear vision camera

Lane change alert with side blind zone alert

Rear cross traffic braking and reverse automatic braking

Blind zone steering assist

HD surround vision

Speed limit assist

Traffic sign recognition

intersection automatic emergency braking

Side bicyclist alert

Rear pedestrian alert

Safety alert seat

Buckle to Drive

Teen Driver

2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS front seat.

Why get a 2024 Traverse?

The 2024 Traverse’s new looks stand out among less outdoorsy midsize SUVs. The family resemblance to Chevy’s tough Tahoe will pay off, as will the unique interior and exterior touches reserved for the Z761 and RS models.

The Traverse has tons of room for family outings, sports gear and any other likely cargo.

The Google voice recognition and navigation work well, and the availability of Apple CarPlay is a plus. Improved fuel economy should also be welcome, though the drive program did not provide an opportunity to evaluate the new engine’s performance and sound in highway driving.

2024 Chevrolet Traverse at a glance

Midsize 7- or 8-seat SUV

Front- or all-wheel drive

Models tested: Z71 and RS

Engine: 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder

Output: 328 hp @ 5,500 rpm, 326 pound-feet of torque @ 3,500 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

AWD fuel economy: 19 mpg city/24 highway/21 combined (manufacturer’s estimate).

Wheelbase: 121 inches

Length: 204.5 inches

Width: 87.9 inches (mirrors extended)

Height: 69.6 inches

Curb weight: 4,795 pounds (AWD)

Towing capacity: 5,000 pounds

Assembled in Lansing, Michigan

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan. Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 Chevy Traverse LS, LT, Z71, RS: Price, features