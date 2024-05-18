Fairmont State drone competition provides launchpad to space exploration for students

May 18—FAIRMONT — Saturn's largest moon is Titan, the second largest in the solar system, after Jupiter's Ganymede.

Titan is also large enough to hold onto an atmosphere, one of the few moons in the Solar System that can. However, no carbon-based life form from Earth could easily live there as the atmosphere is composed out of a choking mix of nitrogen, methane and ethane.

NASA wants to go to there.

"Gravity is 1/6 of Earth's and we have an air density that is about four times Earth," John Samsock, aerospace engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Maryland, said. "It's a really good place to actually go and fly."

Samsock won't be flying there himself, instead NASA will dispatch another one of its robotic pioneers to boldly go where no droid has gone before — yet. Samsock will pilot Dragonfly, a drone designed to fly in Titan's thick, 300 degrees below freezing atmosphere.

But on Friday afternoon, his attention was more earthbound. He flew a mockup of Dragonfly on the Fairmont State University campus, kicking off the Northeast Aerial Drone Championship on May 17.

Middle and high school teams from around the region competed against each other for top honors in drone skills. The competition was so excited to have Dragonfly present at the competition, they even named the event after the drone.

Todd Ensign, program manager of NASA's Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility Education Resource Center, hosted the competition. He is an event partner.

"The kids who are graduating high school this year have become some of the best in the nation," Ensign said. "Not only piloting drones, but also programming them. They may potentially be the future engineers working on missions that NASA is going to send to other planets."

Ensign gestured at the older members who were part of the event.

"These folks are eventually going to retire," he said. "We are hoping that the students here will be taking their place both at APL and across the agency."

Programming is especially essential conducting an interplanetary expedition.

Light delay between Earth and Saturn is 85 minutes, meaning an instruction sent to a robot from mission control won't reach a drone till 85 minutes later. By the time the command to pull up reaches a drone, the vehicle may have already crashed. Programming the drone to know how to avoid obstacles and fly safely is necessary for it to function successfully on another planet.

Also present were Aurora Flight Sciences, Marion County Emergency Services and Homeland Security. Aurora builds drones while Marion County Emergency Services and Homeland Security uses drones in their work. They were part of highlighting the career connection for students who came to the competition.

Among those students was Ayeme K. Owona, 16, of southern Maryland, a senior at Charles River Flowers High School. He flew drones at the competition.

"I think the biggest thing about this event is the STEM piece, especially giving people of color and students in general an opportunity to try something new," he said. "We're having different exposure to different things and getting the same amount of recognition and praise for it."

Antonio Ferguson, Owona's coach, said competitions like Dragonfly allow kids who are interested in aerial drones to socialize with kids who share that interest. They get to build camaraderie, and learn about drones, different flying techniques and generally improve their knowledge.

Ferguson himself has an interest in remotely-controlled vehicles. He flies RC jets. With the help of his co-organizer at the event, Rhonda Thomas, Ferguson had the opportunity to take his skills with RC aircraft and drones and teach it to the kids at the school.

"One of the great things helping kids of color into the area of drones, it gives them another outlet in STEM, it opens that avenue," he said. "They can take a look and say, 'hey, there's aviation, there's drones, I want to be a part of this.'"

Host Ensign said the competition is growing exponentially. West Virginia in particular is a hot bed for drones, the state has the highest per capita number of teams, double that of any other state right now, he said.

"At the IV and V facility, we really believe this is a wonderful way for us to promote not only STEM careers and opportunities but also connect to NASA missions," Ensign said.

Samsock also participated in engineering competitions when he was young. It paved the way for him to join NASA, and now he wants to do the same for other kids who are interested in the same fields.

"This is probably one of the coolest things I've worked on," he said. "I'm having the time of my life being able to develop this thing. It's really fascinating, growing up as a kid wanting to be an engineer, then being able to work on this, to be able to design a vehicle that's gonna go and fly in outer space and do space exploration. It's like a dream."

