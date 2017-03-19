Facebook's mysterious hardware group is working on everything from AR to mind reading - here's what we know so far

A top secret division within Facebook called Building 8 is working on at least four unannounced consumer hardware products.

One product involves cameras and augmented reality, the futuristic tech that overlays virtual objects onto the real world. Evidence suggests Building 8 is also working on a drone.



Building 8 will include a big retail push complete with warehouse operations, different retail experiences, and a “global contact center footprint.”

The all-start roster of tech veterans that Facebook began assembling one year ago is quietly making progress, steadily expanding the size of its ranks and the hardware prototypes under development.

The group, known as Building 8, currently has four simultaneous projects underway, spanning everything from cameras and augmented reality to science fiction-like brain scanning technology, Business Insider has learned.

And Facebook is already thinking about the coming-out party for its impending family of gadgets, laying the groundwork to drum up interest and sell the products when the time is right. Building 8 has yet to unveil any of its products, but people familiar with the matter said the hardware group is expected to play a key role in Facebook’s developer conference next month, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his 10-year vision for the company last year.



To be part of this next wave, they’ve got to get real and hurry

The move to hardware is an ambitious and risky adventure for Facebook, which reigns as an internet superpower thanks to its nearly 2 billion users. With virtually no experience in the world of hardware, Facebook is taking on deep-pocketed competitors like Apple, Google and upstarts such as Snap, in a cut-throat business defined by thin profit margins and complex logistics.

And Facebook doesn't appear to be treating Building 8 like a hobby.

An analysis of Building 8’s recent hires and job listings by Business Insider, as well as conversations with people close to the company, shows an ambitious effort to create and sell millions of consumer hardware units, from a supply chain outpost in Hong Kong to a planned retail push and customer call center operation.

Facebook declined to comment for this story.

Cardiologists and prosthetics

Regina Dugan More

One of the current Building 8 projects involves cameras and augmented reality, according to people familiar with the matter, and recent hires point to the development of a drone.

Another project involves brain-scanning technology and is lead by a former John Hopkins neuroscientist who helped develop a mind-controlled prosthetic arm. Yet another project could have medical applications, as it’s led by an interventional cardiologist from Stanford with expertise in early-stage medical device development. The group is also planning to jumpstart a fifth unspecified project, and is currently looking for the right person to lead it.

Overseeing everything is Regina Dugan, the former DARPA executive who Facebook CEO Zuckerberg poached from Google’s advanced projects division last April.

Building 8 is structured similarly to Google's Advanced Technology and Projects Group, or ATAP, and is also similar to X, the “moonshot” lab where Google's self-driving cars were born.

At Building 8, technical project leads are treated like mini-CEOs and given two-year deadlines to prove a concept that will either be shipped and sold or spun out into a different part of Facebook, which also owns Oculus VR, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

"He's going to help us make things fly"

Frank Dellaert Building 8 More

The first such deadline is about a year away, coming up in the summer of 2018. Frank Dellaert, a robotics and computer vision expert, is leading that project. His involvement could suggest that Facebook is looking at making a consumer drone, something which Snapchat maker Snap Inc. has also looked into.

Read More