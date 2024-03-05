Facebook down on Super Tuesday? Some users are reporting outages on primary election day

Facebook users may have encountered the social media site not working properly on the morning of Super Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m. ET, hundreds of thousands of users reported Facebook being down during one of the biggest election days of the year, according to Downdetector.

Many users were reporting being logged out of Facebook accounts with no ability to log back in.

It's unclear when Facebook will be back online for some users as polls begin opening for primary voters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Did Facebook log you out? Site experiencing outage on Super Tuesday