Extend the Life of Your Appliances and Electronics With These Whole-House Surge Protectors



Protecting your home's major appliances and electronics against damage from power surges is a smart move considering the extreme weather that's battering the country from coast to coast. We're willing to bet that your smart refrigerator and new home theater setup are plugged into power strip surge protectors—but chances are, your current coverage is nowhere near enough for large appliances in your house.

While devastating ice storms and tornadoes can certainly cause outages, it’s repeated low-level surges from, say, a faulty transformer or a brownout, that can be the most damaging over time—and cut short the lifespan of pricey appliances and electronics. The best way to ensure that everything from your HVAC system compressors to your computer is safeguarded from surges is installing a hardwired, whole-house surge protector to your home’s electrical system. Thankfully, whole-house surge protectors are relatively affordable, and, if they fail for any reason, there’s often residential damage coverage in addition to a product warranty.

Here's how to find the best whole-house surge protector for your home, along with everything you should consider before you buy.

The Best Whole-House Surge Protectors

What to Consider

Whole-house surge protectors cost anywhere from about $60 to $300. These devices have a lifespan of roughly five to 10 years, though it’s important to note that most must be replaced after blocking a significant surge. Despite the added fee, it's best to call on a licensed electrician for safe installation.

Types of Surge Protectors

There are three types of surge protective devices, or SPDs.

Type 1 provides the highest level of whole-house protection from external surges and internal power surges. It’s installed between a utility cable and the main breaker panel, ensuring that no damaging surges of electricity make it into your home’s electrical system. Since installing this type of whole-house surge protector requires the power to your home to be shut-off, it can only be performed by a licensed electrician, adding to the overall cost.

Type 2 offers whole-house surge protection for one or several circuits. It's installed in the main breaker panel or sub panel. Installing this type of surge protector isn’t complicated and can be performed by most DIYers as long as there is room in the electrical panel for it.

Type 3 refers to receptacle surge protectors, a.k.a., power strip surge protectors, which prevent surges from reaching individual devices (whereas Type 1 and Type 2 absorb excess power). It’s important to note that these only work for the devices plugged into them and therefore aren’t really whole-house surge protectors.

The bottom line? The best approach is two-layer protection: Install a Type 1 or Type 2 whole-house surge protector and use Type 3 specifically for sensitive electronic equipment.



Ratings

The National Electrical Manufacturing Association (NEMA) enclosure standards denote where whole-house surge protectors can be installed. The lowest rating is NEMA 1, for indoor installation only. The highest for surge protectors is NEMA 4, which includes dust- and waterproofing, and NEMA4X, which adds protection from corrosion. Both of these level four ratings are suitable for indoor and outdoor installation.



Voltage

The amount of electrical current a surge protector can absorb is measured in kiloAmps. Generally, the higher the number, the more protection you'll get. Look for whole-house surge protectors that are 30kA and up to ensure all your appliances are protected.

Certifications

UL conducts safety tests on various types of appliances and consumer electronics, certifying those that it deems safe. The standard U.S. certification for all SPDs is UL 1449. You'll likely also see CSA on packaging, which is the equivalent Canadian standard certification for electrical and mechanical products.

Compatibility

Keep in mind that the surge protector needs to work with your breaker box’s manufacturer (not all do) and must be compatible with your electrical system’s current. For most home’s in the U.S. that means the 110/120 volts. Most whole-house surge protectors can work at either 110/120 or 220/240 volts. Also, if you’re installing a whole-house surge protector inside a breaker box, make sure there’s enough room inside to accommodate it. Most type 2 whole-house surge protectors will take up two slots.

Warranty

Most whole-house surge protectors come with a limited 10-year or lifetime warranty, plus residential damage coverage if the device fails. Many include damage coverage of up to $50,000.

How We Selected

The Type 1 and Type 2 whole-house surge protectors we recommend come from well-regarded companies in the industry, including Eaton, Siemens, Square D, Leviton, and Intermatic. We aimed to provide options across a range of price points and offer whole-house surge protectors that meet different coverage needs, especially for areas that get hit hard by storms and frequent power outages. We also compared models' warranties, various certifications and ratings, and compatibility with breaker box manufacturers.

CHSPT2ULTRA Whole-House Surge Protector

This whole-house surge protector comes out on top because it offers an excellent lineup of features, including superb coverage and broad compatibility for a fair price.

The Type 2 SPD delivers 108kA of protection and has a NEMA Type 4 rating for indoor or outdoor use, plus it's universally compatible with any manufacturer's breaker box. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty on the device, and should it fail, coverage for connected residential equipment.

Shop Now CHSPT2ULTRA Whole-House Surge Protector amazon.com $185.00

FS140 Whole-House Surge Protection

Siemens’s premium FS140 whole-house surge protector is hands-down the best choice if you live in a region with frequent power outages, like the Southeast or parts of Texas.

This Type 2 SPD can handle surges up to 140kA and has a NEMA Type 4X rating for installation indoors or out. It also features commercial-class diagnostics with a three-stage status notification system that includes an audible alarm and a red LED indicator if coverage is compromised.

Another plus is that you can install it without purchasing extra materials, as it’s compatible with any standard 30-amp two-pole circuit breaker.

The Siemens FS140 comes with a limited 10-year warranty and coverage for connected equipment. It’s a bit larger than some similar options, so double-check dimensions before buying.

Shop Now FS140 Whole-House Surge Protection amazon.com $444.65

Smart Guard IG2240-IMSK Whole-House Surge Protector

Even if you don’t know much about whole-house surge protectors, you can tell by looking at the Intermatic Smart Guard that it’s serious business. It is, in fact, one of the most advanced models on the market. The caveat is, with a NEMA 1 rating, it’s rated for indoor installation only.

Despite the Smart Guard's 10kA surge capacity, it offers robust coverage with up to six modes of protection for every type of circuit, whereas most whole-house surge protectors offer up to four.

It's designed with three protection modules that operate independently. That means if one module fails, your home isn't left unprotected. It also means that you don't have to install a brand new SPD after a surge because the individual modules are easy to replace.

Shop Now Smart Guard IG2240-IMSK Whole-House Surge Protector amazon.com $274.51

HEPD80 Whole-House Surge Protector

With an 80kA surge current rating, a NEMA 4X rating, and an LED status indicator on the front, this versatile Type 1 whole-house surge protector punches well above its price point. Installation is straightforward, and thanks to its compact design, the HEPD80 doesn't take up too much room next to a breaker panel.

Another huge benefit is the six modes for every type of circuit—most models offer up to four. This whole-house surge protector comes with a five-year product warranty, which is less than the competition, though you'll get up to $50,000 of coverage on connected residential equipment.

Shop Now HEPD80 Whole-House Surge Protector amazon.com $115.00

PowerMark Gold 50-kA Indoor Surge Protective Device

GE’s whole-house surge protector is simple to install with a price point of under $100. This type 2 protector takes minutes to install in a double circuit breaker slot on your home’s electrical panel. It offers current protection of up to 50kA and comes equipped with a green LED light that lets you know it’s online and working.

While it has a lower surge capacity than most and offers less coverage with its three-year warranty, it’s also significantly less expensive, making it a great low-cost alternative to some of the pricier whole-house surge protectors out there.

Shop Now PowerMark Gold 50-kA Indoor Surge Protective Device amazon.com $125.34

BoltShield QSPD 65-kA Indoor Surge Protection Device

With its expandable design and excellent warranty, Siemen’s BoltShield is a great all-around whole-house surge protector. It’s stackable, so you can add additional SPDS to increase its protection beyond 65kA. It comes equipped with an easy to see green LED light that lets you know when it’s active and protecting, and it displays a red LED light and sounds an audible alarm when it’s not providing protection.

As a Type 1 and Type 2 device, you can attach it either externally where electricity enters the home or at the electrical panel. It also comes with a 10-year warranty and $50,000 of protection, putting it on par with other whole-house surge protectors.

Shop Now BoltShield QSPD 65-kA Indoor Surge Protection Device amazon.com $115.15

IG1240RC3 Whole Home Surge Protection

You’ve got options with this whole-house surge protector. It functions as both a Type 1 protector an electrician can install alongside your electrical box or as a type 2 model you can fit into your electrical panel. It also boasts a NEMA 3R rating, which means it’s suitable for outdoor installations.

It offers modest 50kA protection and six modes of surge protection. Plus, it’s one of a handful of whole-house surge protectors that are repairable (most must be replaced after experiencing a significant surge). That’s because the Intermatic has individual replaceable modules, saving you money if you happen to deal with frequent surge events.

Shop Now IG1240RC3 Whole Home Surge Protection amazon.com $150.00

Home EMP & Lightning Protection + CME Defense

This whole-house surge protector offers a surge capacity of 228kA, giving it max protection against lightning strikes, solar flares, or large electromagnetic pulses. It also comes equipped with a 10-year warranty and $25,000 worth of damaged equipment coverage.

The EMP Shield also installs in minutes, mounting next to your electrical panel, and it comes equipped with two LED lights that indicate if the EMP Shield is functioning properly. Just keep in mind that this level of protection doesn’t come cheap as this whole-house surge protector costs several times that of other models.

Shop Now Home EMP & Lightning Protection + CME Defense amazon.com $459.00

