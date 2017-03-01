Exclusive: This is the Galaxy S8

Wednesday marks day three of Mobile World Congress, one of the largest dedicated mobile trade shows of the year. But with only a handful of flagship smartphone announcements and buzz that has already faded, you wouldn’t know it. MWC 2017 has been the weakest show in recent history, but it was through no fault of the GSM Association. Samsung, the star of the show in years past, decided not to take the wraps off its next-generation Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship phones in Barcelona in 2017.

Well, if Samsung isn’t going to unveil the new Galaxy S8 during Mobile World Congress this year, BGR will.





Over the past few months, we’ve seen a non-stop barrage of leaks and rumors focused on Samsung’s upcoming new Android flagships. As sleek as the new LG G6 looks — read our hands-on LG G6 preview to learn about the phone — the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the most hotly anticipated Android smartphones in the world right now.

We’ve seen a handful of sketchy photos leak on Chinese forums, and it remains unclear if they are the real deal. Then, on Wednesday morning, an official marketing render was posted by gadget leaker Evan Blass. The render shows a beautiful phone that aligns well with descriptions we’ve read in various reports over the past couple of months, but it’s still just a render.

There’s nothing like the real thing, and BGR has obtained photos of an actual Samsung Galaxy S8.

The phone pictured here is the smaller version of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone duo. The larger Galaxy S8+ version features a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display compared to the 5.8-inch screen on the S8, and the battery in the plus model is larger as well. The two phones are otherwise expected to be just about identical.

The new S8 lineup features a design much like last year’s Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, highlighted by a curved AMOLED display and glass that slopes down on either side of the phone. The glass back on the S8 and S8+ is also rounded on the sides so the phones sit comfortably in the user’s hand. Despite the large displays on both models, the phones are narrower than expected thanks to a design that is nearly edgeless on either side of the screen.

