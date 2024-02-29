'Exceeded my expectations in every aspect' — this $75 deal on a 24-inch Fire TV is just too good to pass up

Ready to turn your bedroom, man cave or she shed into a cozy binge-watching haven? Then you'll want to get clicking on this Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV — a steal at $75. This super-popular set is down from an already affordable $100 at Amazon, and it's just the right size for a smaller space. It's so slim that it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting — and at this price — you owe it to yourself to grab (at least) one.

Why is it a good deal?

Remember when TVs were several hundred dollars at minimum, even for low-end models? So do we. This $75 deal is already phenomenal, but it goes to the next level when you compare it to this popular 24-inch Vizio ($130) or 24-inch Westinghouse ($125). This is one of the lowest-priced smart screens on the web.

Why do I need this?

The Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV is also ideal for cord cutters, since it turns over-the-air TV into a cable-like experience.

Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through a grid or hunting and pecking on a virtual keyboard to find your show, you can just say, “Alexa, play Ted Lasso,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box.

The TV features vivid colors and exceptional picture quality, which are rare at this price point. It also has three ports, so you can hook up a sound bar, a video game console, a Blu-Ray player or another add-on.

This Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 1080p Fire TV isn’t just the perfect bedroom TV. It would work well in a guest room or even as the hub of the house.

Give your static-y old boob tube an affordable upgrade by way of this popular Fire TV. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

One fan said: "My last TV was an Onn Roku TV, so to say this one is an upgrade would be an understatement. (You don't even want to know how muddy the quality was on my last TV.) The picture is really beautiful. Sharp and clear. Sound is great too."

"I was skeptical based on the price, but I did a little research and it appeared to have everything I wanted," reported this five-star fan. "I got it mounted and tried it out today, and I'm definitely impressed. The picture quality is very good, and the sound is good as well. It connected with my Bluetooth earbuds easily and stays synced."

"What truly sets this TV apart is the value for money. Insignia has managed to create a feature-rich smart TV that competes with higher-priced models on the market. The build quality is solid, and the overall design is sleek and modern," said a wholly satisfied shopper. "It has exceeded my expectations in every aspect. This television is a fantastic combination of performance, features and affordability."

"My only negative is that I wish it were voice-responsive without the remote," one user said.

Want a bigger screen, but also for a low price? Here ya go:

Amazon Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV $130 This TV already has a ton of features going for it, but it also supports AirPlay. If you're an iPhone, iPad or Mac user, you can stream content straight from your device to the TV. "My wife and I LOVE this TV! It has excellent sound with really surprising bass compared to our old Dynex model, it is very easy to use right out of the box and it recognizes our Logitech K400+ keyboard plugged into the USB port," one fan raved. $130 at Amazon

