Ex-Twitter workers snapped up enormous hashtag signs and company art auctioned off by Elon Musk to decorate their homes

Tom Carter
·3 min read
  • Elon Musk launched a fire sale of Twitter office memorabilia after he bought the company.

  • Ex-Twitter workers bought some pieces, including hashtag signs and art commemorating viral tweets.

  • One Twitter employee fired by Musk spent $500 to buy a six-foot-tall hashtag statue, per The WSJ.

Elon Musk laid off thousands of Twitter employees following his chaotic takeover — and some appear to have taken part of the company with them.

After Twitter launched a fire sale of office memorabilia in early 2023, former data scientist Lauren Fratamico, who was laid off by Musk after he bought the platform, paid $500 to buy a nearly six-foot-tall light-up hashtag statue that had previously sat in Twitter's HQ, according to The Wall Street Journal.

She now displays it in her home and turns it on for parties. "It emits heat," she told the Journal. "It's definitely warm and non-energy-efficient."

Twitter began auctioning off a huge variety of office equipment and merch several months after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of the company and laid off thousands of employees.

Items up for grabs included an industrial-size pizza oven, office chairs, coffee machines, and an array of Twitter bird-themed furniture and signs — one of which reportedly sold to an undisclosed buyer for $100,000.

Since then, Musk has radically overhauled the site, renaming it X and ditching the iconic bird logo.

The billionaire has also fired more workers and imposed a new "hardcore" work culture. Asset manager Fidelity recently estimated that X is now worth 71% less than when Musk took over.

Musk said in an X post last year that the company was still in negative cash flow, adding that this was partly due to a dip in advertising revenue.

Other ex-Twitter employees snagged company art and memorabilia when Musk put it up for auction last year. Former engineering manager Jon Ball, who left the company in 2019, picked up a three-foot-tall hashtag statue, according to the Journal.

Meanwhile, office artwork depicting two of the most viral tweets of all time, Ellen DeGeneres's 2014 viral Oscar selfie and a famous image of the Obamas hugging after the 2012 election, were also purchased by former Twitter employees who left the company before Musk took over.

Its unclear what happened to some of the more unusual objects in the office. That includes a log cabin Twitter had dismantled and shipped from Montana to use as a meeting room.

Read the original article on Business Insider

