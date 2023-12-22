Ex Ipswich Town's Darren Ambrose 'loves Lego' and would build with Beckham

Ambrose said his love of Lego started when he constructed a 6,000 piece Hogwarts Castle- a gift from his mother in law

An ex Premier League footballer has picked up a love of Lego since leaving the game and would love to build a model with fellow fan David Beckham.

Former Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace player Darren Ambrose has swapped balls for bricks - and started a YouTube channel dedicated to his collection.

What started with a build of the Hogwarts castle has become a wall of movie-based Lego memorabilia.

The former midfielder said creating and building worlds was "therapeutic".

The former Newcastle, Charlton and Colchester midfielder started his journey with Lego with this 6,000+ piece Hogwarts Castle set

The channel is called "The Lego Family 7", and features all seven members of Mr Ambrose's family.

It was started by the footballer and his wife Rachel, whose own collection started with a Home Alone Lego set.

A 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle was a gift from Mr Ambrose's in laws.

"It took me a long time, and people say it's cliché, but it was therapeutic," he said.

"I sat there, spending time away from everyone, started doing it and thought it was amazing. It went from there."

Rachel Ambrose says her obsession has surpassed that of her husband's. She said: I have built 3 or 4 pieces to his one"

Mr Ambrose said of his wife: "She's now an addict, and she loves Lego.

"Every birthday, Christmas and Valentine's Day, we get each other some. It sounds strange, and I get a bit of grief from people who don't like Lego- but we love it."

Mrs Ambrose added: "I didn't think it would be an obsession for me, but actually, I think I am maybe a little more obsessed than Darren. It's very sad, but I am addicted, and I absolutely love it."

The channel is called The Lego Family 7 - including the couple's five children

The family has a shelf display containing Lego from movies they all enjoy, including the Marvel franchise, Ghostbusters and Mario Bros.

"Mighty Bowser is my favourite but I've still got so many pieces to build and we are running out of space," he said.

His collection includes a replica build of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as well as comic book heroes and villains

He said he wanted to build on his collection of Lego football stadiums after completing Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

"I'd love to have the stadiums of the clubs I played for," he said. "Portman Road, St James' Park, Selhurst Park, the Valley and St Andrews.

"Some players come out of the game, and play golf, collect trainers, but we decided to collect Lego.

"I do miss football".

Ambrose says that building Lego comes with far less pressure than football

Mr Ambrose said he hoped his channel would expand, with collaborations with other well-known Lego fans, such as the actor James Buckley, and David Beckham.

"He [Beckham] loves Lego," he said.

"It's surprising, when you get into Lego, how much people are into it. I love it, I don't care who knows".

