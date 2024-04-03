Everything you need to know about the massive Apple App Store outage

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone! You’re unwinding for the day, getting ready for a relaxing night, and … you realize that the App Store and a bunch of other Apple services aren’t working. Don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

What Apple services are down? When did the problems start? Is the outage still ongoing? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did the App Store outage start?

According to DownDetector, reports of outages with the App Store flooded in a little after 6 p.m. ET. Reports appear to have spiked at over 6,000, indicating pretty widespread problems.

Attempting to open the App Store showed a “Cannot Connect” message, followed by “Something went wrong. Please try again.”

This came just a few hours after WhatsApp and Facebook were down earlier this afternoon.

Are other Apple services down?

In addition to the App Store, other Apple services were down, too.

Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+ all experienced similar issues.

Is the Apple outage over?

Thankfully, all appears to be OK now. As of around 7:40 p.m. ET, almost all of Apple’s services are back to normal. The Apple System Status website shows one lingering outage for Apple’s Developer ID Notary Service, but that’s it.

Checking on our end, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and all other Apple services are working as intended.