With Android Pay, you can start leaving your wallet behind. Anyone with the corresponding app on their device can pay for goods and services with a simple tap of their phone against a compatible point-of-sale terminal with near-field communication, or NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know about Android Pay, including the places and banks that support it.

International release

Android Pay made its debut on the global stage when it launched in the U.K. in May 2016, and the service has slowly continued to expand since. It’s now available in Japan, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Poland. At Google I/O 2017, the company announced the service would arrive in at least another five countries before the end of the year: Brazil, Canada, Russia, Spain, and Taiwan.

International money transfer service WorldRemit has also become the first service of its kind to function through Android Pay. WorldRemit functions in 125 countries, and with Android Pay integration, users will be able to complete transfers while communicating with friends and family around the globe. The company charges a small markup on foreign exchange rates, Reuters reports, as well as processing fees under 5 percent for each transaction.

We don’t have details on specific launch partners for each territory but check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Canada

Android Pay officially launched in Canada on May 31, but American Express was curiously absent from the initial release. That is not the case anymore as the card was added to Google’s service, joining Visa, MasterCard, and Interac. In terms of banks, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and Bank of Montreal are also on board, though TD and Royal Bank are still missing. You can check out the full list of institutions on Google’s site.

Taiwan

Android Pay officially launched in Taiwan and Google’s first partners in the country are Chinatrust Bank and First Bank. Both Visa and Mastercard cards are supported by the platform in Taiwan. Thankfully, Google promises to bring the service to more banks in the near future.

When it comes to retailers, there are only a few that currently support Android Pay in Taiwan, including Carrefour, Watsons, and PX Mart.

United Kingdom

Google’s first financial partners in the U.K. are the Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide, MBNA, and M&S Bank. The search giant recently added Santander, RBS, Ulster Bank, NatWest, Clydesdale Bank, and Yorkshire Bank to the list. Both MasterCard and Visa debit and credit cards from co-operating banks will work, and TSB customers should know only selected account types can use the service.

Even though it supports Apple Pay, it doesn’t look like Barclays will ever support Android Pay. The second-largest U.K. bank launched its own NFC payments service called Contactless Mobile. You can check this list to see which banks support Android Pay in the U.K.

Retailers that will accept Android Pay payments include Costa Coffee and Starbucks, Boots, Waitrose, Aldi, Superdrug, and KFC. Plus, like Apple Pay, transport for London’s ticketing system will support it. Various shopping apps such as Deliveroo, Fancy, Kickstarter, Zara, Takeaway.com, and Hotel Tonight will offer Android Pay as a payment option.

The contactless payment restriction of £30 remains in place, but in some situations, you’ll be able to spend up to £100 provided you authorize the transaction using a fingerprint or PIN code.

Russia

Prior to Google I/O, four banks were named in relation to Android Pay’s Russian launch: Sberbank, Alfa, Raiffeisen, and Tinkoff. These banks could be the first to receive the service when it launches over the coming months. The report comes courtesy of Russian news sites by way of AndroidPolice, which also relays that Visa recently updated its Russian support pages with references to Android Pay, before removing them from the site. In tandem with Google’s confirmation at I/O, this means launch could be imminent.

Belgium

Google is officially bringing Android Pay to Belgium. The company announced the news in a blog post, which highlights that the service will be usable in as many as 85,000 institutions. It will work with both MasterCard and Visa and supports three major banks — BNP, Fintro, and Hello Bank. Not only that, but the company says that CBC, KBC, and KBC Brussels are all on the way.