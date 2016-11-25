Everyone’s favorite Roku TV is just insanely cheap today only for Black Friday

It’s difficult to call any TV “perfect” in this day and age since there are so many excellent options out there right now. But we will say this: the TCL 32S3800 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV is most definitely the perfect TV for your kitchen or guest bedroom. You’ll want a larger TV for your living room and master bedroom, of course, but a 32-inch model is perfect for secondary rooms. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about renting another cable box for it because it has all of Roku’s great features built right in!

Some product highlights:

Refresh Rate: 60Hz (Native)

Backlight: LED (Full Array)

Smart Functionality: Yes – Roku TV Streaming Platform

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 28.98″ x 17″ x 3.18″, TV with stand: 28.98″ x 18.68″ x 7.78″

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out

Accessories Included: Remote w/ batteries detachable power cord

This awesome Roku TV is always affordable, but you can get it for just $125 on Black Friday only.

TCL 32S3800 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2015 Model): $125.00

