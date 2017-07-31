Everyone’s favorite AirPods rivals drop to all-time low of $24 on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods are still impossible to get anytime soon, but your frustration just became good fortune. Why? Because instead of spending $159 on AirPods, you can now get everyone’s favorite AirPods alternative for the ridiculously low price of just $23.99. The SMARTOMI Q5 True Wireless Earbuds are a steal at their regular price of $40, and hundreds of people ordered them on Prime Day when they dropped to $30. Right now, if you use the coupon code GAYAQFWF at checkout, you can snag a pair for a penny under $24. That’s their lowest price ever, and it’s only good while supplies last.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

✔Genuine SmartOmi Q5 True Wireless Earphones: feel free to enjoy crisp stereo music without the annoying wire when doing sport. The soft ear tips provide secure fit and avoid falling out during workout, fitness, exercise, running or gym. You may also share music without tangle wire.

✔Light Weight and Better Voice Quality: unbelievable light-weight with no burden to ears, the 8mm built-in microphone realizes clearer calls for you and the other side.You can mute/unmute your microphone during a call by double pressing MFB of the left earbud once.

✔Snap Pairing and Superior Connection Stability: the Bluetooth version 4.1 offers a hyper-stable connection within 10m/33 feet, compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as iPhone 7 / 7plus, 6 / 6s plus,SE, Android cellphones, tablets or TV with bluetooth receiver.

✔Convenient One-key Design: just one-key to handle calls and enjoy music. Hands-free calling, last number redialed, third-way calling and incoming calls prompt, all your needs could be satisfied! The music will be auto-replayed to the wireless headphones after hanging up.

✔Quality Customer Service: 45 days no reason return, 1 year warranty, 24/7 friendly customer service, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any question about our product and service.

SMARTOMI Q5 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones with Mic Hands-free Calls Lightweight St…: $23.99 (use code GAYAQFWF)

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com