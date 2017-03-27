Every single one of Amazon’s most popular Kindles is on sale right now

Think about how impressive it is that after all these years, Amazon’s Kindle lineup still consists of the best eReaders on the planet, and still by a huge margin. Usually when a company comes along and disrupts a market like Amazon did, other companies use that momentum and pounce. In the case of Amazon’s Kindles, however, none of the company’s rivals have even come close to matching the quality, affordability or overall user experience that Amazon offers.

If you’re due for an eBook reader upgrade, you’re in luck. For the next week, Amazon Prime subscribers can save anywhere from $30 to $75 on every single one of Amazon’s most popular Kindle eReaders and Kindle bundles. This deal covers everything from the standard Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite to the Kindle Voyage and even the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. Check out all seven deals below.

Note that these deals are for Amazon Prime subscribers only, so you’ll want to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a subscriber.

Kindle E-reader - Black, 6" Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers: $79.99

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, W…: $119.99

Kindle Voyage E-reader, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Adaptive Built-in Light, Page…: $199.99

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite 6" E-Reader, Black with Special…: Price too low to display

Kindle for Kids Bundle with the latest Kindle E-reader, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, Blue Cover…: $99.99

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle 6" E-Reader, Black with Special Offers, Amazon Cover…: Price too low to display

Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle including Kindle Voyage 6" E-Reader with Special Offers, Amazon…: Price too low to display













