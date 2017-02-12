Every single Fitbit model is on sale right now

If your Valentine is the sensitive type, a Fitbit probably doesn’t send the kind of message you’re hoping to send on Valentine’s Day. Of course, that shouldn’t stop you from getting yourself a sweet Valentine’s Day gift, and Amazon’s got just the thing. Every single current Fitbit model is on sale right now on Amazon, including the Fitbit Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta, the Fitbit Charge 2 and the Fitbit Blaze. You’ll enjoy savings of anywhere from $21 to $51 depending on which model you choose, and prices are so low that they’re in line with the sales from this past Black Friday.

Fitbit Flex 2

Track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes. Comes with both small and large size band

Ultra-thin, removable tracker hides in bands, pendants and bangles

Swim-proof for tracking swimming, life-proof for wear in the ocean, shower, pool and beyond

SmartTrack automatically recognizes select workouts and records them to your Fitbit app; Get call and text notifications on your wrist with unique vibration patterns and color-coded LED lights

Automatically track how long and how well you sleep, and set a silent alarm to wake with a small vibration; LED display lights up to show progress toward your daily goal

Fitbit Flex 2, Black: $79.89

Fitbit Alta

Alta syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. Syncing to computers requires Internet connection and USB port. Syncing to mobile devices requires Bluetooth and Internet connection. Syncing range: 20 feet

Water Resistance: Alta is sweat, rain, splash proof. You can wear Alta in the shower, but we recommend rinsing and drying it afterwards because it’s best for your skin if the band stays clean and dry. Battery life: lasts up to 5 days. Radio transceiver: Bluetooth 4.0

Warning: Do not use if you have a pacemaker or other internal, or implanted medical device. Not intended for use by children under 13. Always consult your physician. Slippery when wet

We recommend charging your device every few days to ensure you are always tracking. Charge time: One to two hours

Syncs with Windows Vista and later, Mac OS X 10.6 and up, iPhone 4S and later, iPad 3 gen. and later, and leading Android and Windows devices

Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker, Silver/Black, Small: $98.99

Fitbit Charge 2

PurePulse continuous, automatic wrist-based heart rate tracking to better measure calorie burn all day

Maximize your workouts using simplified heart rate zones (Fat Burn, Cardio and Peak)

See call, text & calendar notifications on the OLED display; Automatically track how long and how well you sleep and wake with a silent vibrating alarm

Get a better understanding of your fitness level and see how you can improve over time with a personalized Cardio Fitness Score; Use Connected GPS during run mode to see real-time stats like pace and distance on your wrist

Track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes;Find moments of calm throughout your day with personalized guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, Black, Large: $129.00

Fitbit Blaze

Fitbit Blaze syncs automatically and wirelessly to 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. Syncing to computers requires Internet connection and USB port. Syncing to mobile devices requires Bluetooth and Internet connection. Syncing range: 20 feet

Water Resistance: Fitbit Blaze is sweat, rain and splash proof, but is not swim proof. We recommend taking it off before showering, as it’s best for your skin if the band stays dry and clean. Battery life: lasts up to 5 days. Radio transceiver: Bluetooth 4.0

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, Black, Silver, Large: $149.00

