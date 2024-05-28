EV charging stations coming to 12 sites in Green Bay, northeastern Wisconsin thanks to grant

Twelve new electric vehicle charging stations will be added in Green Bay, Sheboygan, Oshkosh and seven more northeastern Wisconsin communities under federally funded grants announced this month.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers awarded $23.3 million in grants to 53 projects to develop and expand a statewide EV charging network at convenience stores, grocery stores and other sites. The Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program will be funded by $78 million the state will receive over five years via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to further expand the state's EV infrastructure.

"This EV charging network will support drivers, businesses, tourists, and our economy and workforce as we move towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and more efficient future in Wisconsin," Evers said in a media release. "I’m incredibly grateful for the collaboration with our federal, state, and private partners in support of this important work."

WisDOT in January put out a request for proposals to develop EV charging stations on privately owned sites and received more than 260 applications. The grants can cover up to 80% of a project's costs with site owners responsible for covering the remainder. The 12 grants awarded to sites in northeastern Wisconsin represent about 23% of the 53 awards announced on May 23.

Northeastern Wisconsin communities with sites selected range from a village of about 600 residents en route to the Northwoods up to the region's largest metro area. But not every major metro will see a site added. Here's a closer look.

Where can I charge my EV in Green Bay? Oneida Casino, Festival Foods and Kwik Trip sites will add 3 new options

Green Bay is the largest metro area in northeastern Wisconsin and will be home to three sites in the area.

Festival Foods, 2534 Steffens Court, received $505,142.59 and will provide $134.278.41 in matching funds.

Oneida Casino, 2522 W. Mason St., received $405,892.80 and will provide $101,473.20 in matching funds.

Kwik Trip, 1871 Shawano Ave., received $326,438.40 and will provide $183,621.60 in matching funds.

New EV charging sites in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and Neenah will bolster options along Interstate 41

Three convenience stores along Interstate 41 received grants to build new charging stations on sites close to the interstate. Here's where:

Fond du Lac, Kwik Trip, 168 N. Pioneer Road, received $542,324.56 and will provide $135,581.14 in matching funds.

Oshkosh, Kwik Trip, 2400 S. Washburn St., received $328,678.40 and will provide $184,881.60 in matching funds.

Neenah, BP, 1126 Main St., received $422,280 and will provide $189,720 in matching funds.

Where can I charge my EV when I head north? Charging stations coming to Crivitz, Wausaukee and Marinette

U.S. 141 is a well-traveled route into and out of Wisconsin's Northwoods and two villages along the highway received grants to add EV charging stations along with a location in Marinette. All three sites are convenience stores.

Marinette: Kwik Trip, 2103 Hall Ave., received $303,000.40 and will provide $210,559.60 in matching funds.

Crivitz: Kwik Trip, 212 S. US 141 received $380,034.40 and will provide $133,525.60 in matching funds.

Wausaukee: Exxon, 530 State 180 received $527,697 and will provide $237,081 in matching funds.

Manitowoc, Sheboygan sites will add more EV charging options along Interstate 43

A Sheboygan hotel and a Manitowoc convenience store received grants to add EV charging stations along Interstate 43 between Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Sheboygan: Sleep Inn & Suites, 3912 Motel Road received $465,212 and will provide $209,008 in matching funds.

Manitowoc: Shell, 1701 S. 41st St., received $530,928.09 and will provide $238,532.91 in matching funds.

Appleton won't see EV charging stations from this grant, but a Bonduel convenience store will

One community absent from the list of 53 sites awarded grants: Appleton.

However, the Appleton area already offers more electric vehicle owners charging stations than nearby cities. Data from ChargeHub shows the Appleton area has 40 charging stations, 15 of which are free, while the Green Bay area currently has 22 EV charging stations, 10 of which are free.

To the north, the Kwik Trip at 102 Express Way in Bonduel did receive a $326,438.40 grant in this round of funding, to increase the volume of charging stations along State 29, a key east-west Wisconsin highway.

