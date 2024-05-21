EV chargers coming to Niagara County's parks

May 20—EV chargers will soon be stationed in Niagara County's five parks.

The electric vehicle charging stations will be set up over the summer at Krull Park, Oppenheimer Park, Royalton Ravine Park, Clyde L. Burmaster Park (Bond Lake) and West Canal Marina.

Each station is capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously.

Legislator Shawn Foti said that there will be a fee schedule for the use of the EV stations, but specific costs have yet to be decided. He also noted that the charging stations will not be "rapid chargers" and any user will have to wait up to an hour to get approximately a 30- to 50-mile charge for their vehicle.

"So anyone can use them," Foti said. "The idea is you can park, plug in, and take your dog for a walk. Then you come back and your car is charged."

The Niagara County Legislature approved the use of an Energy Efficiency Community Block Grant to procure Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Level 2 Charging Stations on May 14. The federal funds total $80,400 and are from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to the resolution, INF Associates, LLC, based in New York City, was awarded the contract for a cost "not to exceed $85,000."

Foti said that to qualify for the grant, the county had to determine where to place the EV parking spots and make them accessible not only to visitors but residents as well.

"We will add more of them in the future," Foti said. "This is to dip our toes into the water and get familiar with the process."

A sixth charge may be placed at a municipal building, Foti added, but the park EV stations are a "good start in the EV charging world."