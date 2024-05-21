European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations

The European Council voted to approve new rules for the use of artificial intelligence on Tuesday. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- The European Council on Tuesday gave final clearance new measure implementing a "risk-based approach for regulating the use of artificial intelligence.

Under the Artificial Intelligence Act the bloc will gauge the use of AI with higher risk implementations facing stricter rules, in what it described as a "first of its kind" standard which it said will encourage "safe and trustworthy" AI systems across the European Union market in both the public and private sectors.

Mathieu Michel, the Belgian secretary of state for digitalization, administrative simplification, privacy, protection and building regulation, called the legislation a "milestone" in shaping how AI should be used and creating guardrails around it.

"With the AI act, Europe emphasizes the importance of trust, transparency and accountability when dealing with new technologies while at the same time ensuring this fast-changing technology can flourish and boost European innovation," said Michel.

The council noted that systems including cognitive behavioral manipulation and social scoring will be banned along with using AI for predictive policing based on profiling and systems using biometric data to categorize people based on race, religion or sexual orientation due to "unacceptable levels" of risk.

The law provides exemptions such as systems used exclusively for military or defense use as well as research.

The council's vote on Tuesday follows the approval by the European Parliament in March, which also overwhelmingly pass the act.

The new law calls for the establishment of a new AI office to enforce the act's rules across the European Union, a scientific panel on independent experts to support the enforcement, an AI board with representatives from member states advising and assisting the European Commission on the act, and an advisory forum for stakeholders to provide technical expertise.

The legislation, with signatures from the European Parliament and European Council, will be published in the EU's Official Journal and become enforceable in 20 days after that.