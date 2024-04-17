EU questions TikTok over app that offers rewards for watching videos

The European Union gave TikTok 24 hours to provide an assessment of risk surrounding its "Lite" app that offers rewards for watching videos. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 17 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Thursday gave TikTok 24 hours to give it a risk assessment on its new app that give users "rewards" to like or watch videos.

TikTok Lite was rolled out in France and Spain, where users 18 and older can earn points in its "Rewards Program" by liking content, watching videos, inviting friends and following creators. Users can trade in those points for rewards from Amazon, gift cards, etc.

The commission said they have expressed concerns over the protection of minors, creating addictive behaviors, especially those with mental health issues. It has also given TikTok until April 26 to answer what it has put in place to mitigate risk.

"We have already been in direct contact with the commission regarding this product and will respond to the request for information," a TikTok representative told The Guardian.

The move comes after the commission passed the Digital Services Act, which forces tech companies to comply with new rules to protect users against illegal content. The body started investigating TikTok in February for possibly violating the new law.

The EU fined TikTok $372 million last September for the processing of children's personal data, a breach of the continent's privacy laws.