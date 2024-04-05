Escambia County Public Schools launches weapon detection system at middle, high schools

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An extra layer of security is coming to Escambia County Public middle and high schools.

Escambia County Public Schools has rolled out OPENGATE, a weapon detection system, to randomly screen students.

“Security is paramount right now,” ECPS Director of Protection Services Kyle Kinser said. “The threats, the things going on in our world, anything that we can do to take things up a notch, it’s just important. The technology’s growing in a way that we can rapidly screen folks.”

WKRG News 5 was at Escambia High School on Thursday during a random screening.

“It doesn’t matter what their history has been,” Kinser said. “Every student is going to be randomly selected at some point. We’re looking at specific classes and entrances so that way there’s equity in how we do this.”

Students walked through as the device worked to detect weapons, vapes or anything else not allowed in schools.

The district said the new technology is less intrusive than traditional metal detector searches and allows for random screenings to be done more frequently.

But Kinser said it starts at home.

“When we identify things here at school they have the same things at home,” Kinser said. “So limiting access to weapons, making sure that you are aware and having conversations with your kids about ‘Hey, how can I be a good parent?’ and making sure this stuff isn’t leaking into the community or coming into schools.”

The district has purchased 25 OPENGATE detectors and said they may purchase more units in the future.

Each detector costs about $16,000. They were purchased using a Florida Department of Education grant awarded to enhance the school district’s physical security.

“You know my ultimately my goal is that you think of schools in Escambia County no different than a courthouse than the airport,” Kinser said. “That they are safe places where everyone feels safe and is comfortable. So our job is to educate students, and you can’t educate unless they feel safe.”

The district said screenings will also take place at school board meetings and extracurricular events.

