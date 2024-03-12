Equinix hires Google Cloud executive as CEO

(Reuters) - Data center operator Equinix on Tuesday named Alphabet's Google Cloud executive Adaire Fox-Martin as its CEO, with the appointment effective late next quarter.

Fox-Martin, who has been on Equinix's board since 2020, will succeed the company's current Chief Executive Officer Charles Meyers. Martin has been at Google Cloud for three years and has also held global positions at software companies such as SAP and Oracle.

Meyers will transition to the role of executive chair after six years at the helm. Current executive chair Peter Van Camp will step down as a board member to take the role of special advisor to the board, the company said.

Equinix forecast upbeat adjusted core earnings last month, fueled by optimism that client spending on its data centers will remain steady as more companies seek to infuse artificial intelligence technology.

