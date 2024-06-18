Energy expert finalizes new standard that will impact next generation of wind turbine blades: 'Not all wind turbine blades are created equal'

Renewable energy technology is getting an upgrade. Solar energy — making up 3.9% of the total annual utility-scale electricity generation in the United States — is the most popular form of clean energy in the nation, according to surveys. The wind energy sector, totaling a little over 10% of utility-scale generation, is also generally in favor and has seen a spike in investments and design.

A release by Renewable Energy Magazine reports that "independent energy expert and assurance provider" Det Norske Veritas (DNV) has enhanced blade standards for wind turbines, prioritizing safety and reliability.

The rotor blade standard — the company's ST-0376 — has been developed by DNV to benefit large, flexible blades for multi-megawatt turbines.

"By prioritizing reliability and safety, we aim to bolster industry confidence and propel the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions," DNV executive vice president for renewables certification Kim Sandgaard-Mørk said, per the magazine.

The enhanced standard ensured a comprehensive approach to navigating the complexities that come with blade development. Unlike the previous standard, which emphasized safety alone, the updates were designed to focus on other factors, including reliability, damage tolerance, design for manufacture, and complementing international standards (IEC 61400-5) for wind turbines.

The wind energy sector has gained momentum in recent years. For instance, one large wind farm, the Kitty Hawk Wind project, could bring in nearly $5 billion and create more than 12,000 jobs. This project alone could generate enough renewable energy to power a million homes and significantly reduce air pollution.

In addition to enhanced standards, innovations in wind turbine technology have pushed the boundaries further with counter-rotating vertical-axis turbine designs. These innovations have been said to create less impact on the environment. Since offshore wind has seen development, taxpayers financially benefit when they are leased since they are publicly owned. This makes wind energy more accessible and affordable.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, wind and solar projects are now more economically competitive than gas, geothermal, coal, or nuclear facilities. Wind turbine production has increased, and so have processes to evaluate them.

"Not all wind turbine blades are created equal," Christopher Harrison, DNV's principal engineer and service line leader for component certification, energy systems, told Renewable Energy Magazine. "Different design assumptions and methods, along with varying performance during validation tests, can result in differing blade performance over their lifespan."

As technology and standards develop to make renewable energy more efficient, communities will benefit even more in the years to come.

