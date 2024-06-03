New emergency contact feature on driver's license will help police reach families faster

A new law went into effect at the start of June that allows Wisconsin residents to link an emergency contact to their driver's license or ID card.

Law enforcement could use the emergency contact information to reach family or friends in the event of a car crash or medical emergency, the state Department of Transportation said.

Here's what to know about adding an emergency contact to your driver's license, and how it could be used:

Do I have to add an emergency contact to my Wisconsin driver's license?

No. Adding the emergency contact is optional and isn't automatic. You can opt-in now or provide the information the next time you fill out an application.

How can I add an emergency contact to my Wisconsin driver's license?

You can add an emergency contact anytime online through the state Division of Motor Vehicles website. You will need information like your driver's license or ID card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.

You will also need to provide the emergency contact's name, address, phone number and your relation to them.

The DOT will also ask if you want to provide emergency contact information when you fill out an application for a new, duplicate, reinstated, reissued or renewed license.

Can I add an emergency contact when I get a Wisconsin Real ID?

Some Wisconsinites may still have to get a Real ID before May 7, 2025, which has the same costs for getting a new, renewed or duplicate license.

If you're filling out a new application for a Real ID at the DMV, you should be asked about adding an emergency contact.

Who can access the emergency contact information?

According to the DOT, only law enforcement is able to access the information. That includes police from other states.

The emergency contact information will also not appear physically on the license card. The law requires the DOT not to disclose any of the contact information to anyone except the license holder and a law enforcement agency.

How did this new law come about?

The law, which is abbreviated TIFF — "To Inform Families First" — was signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in December. It had strong bipartisan support in the Legislature.

“This is extremely valuable information when it comes to accidents, or even a walk-away situation for an Alzheimer’s patient, an overdose, or any emergency when we may need to contact a loved one on a Wisconsinite’s behalf,” bill author Sen. Jesse James, a Republican from Altoona and a part-time police officer, said in a press release.

Sixteen other states have the same legislation, according to the bill authors. The effort is led by Christine Olson, a Milwaukee native, who wasn't notified for 6½ hours after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver in Florida.

“No mother or family should ever have to endure what I did on that evening," Olson said in the press release. "I am so pleased that this feature will be available to those in Wisconsin. You never know how much you will need this — until you do."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: You can now link an emergency contact to your Wisconsin driver's license