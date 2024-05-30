New emergency alert system to address evacuation challenges in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — New technology could be a game changer as we approach peak fire season.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be a tsunami, if it’s going to be an earthquake, or a flood, or a wildfire,” said Steven Lozano, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Operations Deputy Fire Chief.

SD ranks third in U.S. for wildfire risk, repair costs nearly doubled since 2019

Whatever the emergency may be, first responders are ready, rolling out a new emergency alert system using Genasys EVAC technology to address the biggest challenge they face during natural disasters.

“It’s the population of the people that we’re trying to serve and protect not knowing, is that me, and having that confusion,” said Chief Lozano.

Wildfire smoke has covered up to 70 percent of California in recent years, affecting land and water: Study

First responders are working together on the development of an updated system using geo boundaries, including lakes, mountains and freeways to improve mapping zones.

“It makes sense when you drive through the place that you live every day, it makes more sense because you know the area,” said Chief Lozano.

It’s wildfire season in San Diego County: How to protect yourself

Getting easy to understand information out to the public is even more important as we head into some of the most dangerous months of fire season.

The predictive services unit says those environmental conditions could lead to a brutal fire season.

“They are predicting that we might have a La Nina this year, so that’s a little bit drier conditions,” said Mike Cornette, fire captain, San Diego County Fire.

“SD Emergency app and alertsandiego.org are the two resources that we suggest people go to,” added Cornette.

Cal Fire suspending residential burn permits in San Diego County amid dry conditions

If you already have the app you don’t need to do anything. Emergency responders say it will update on its own.

Fire officials say that updated system will go into effect on May 31.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.