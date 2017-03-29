Elon Musk will reveal new details about Tesla’s Model Y next week

Over the next few months, Tesla will have all-hands-on-deck as it attempts to meet its ambitious delivery deadline for the Model 3. If all goes according to plan, mass production on the Model 3 will begin in July with deliveries slated to begin before the end of the year.

Tesla’s plans for EV domination, however, extend far beyond the Model S, the Model X and the Model 3. While Elon Musk has previously implied that a Tesla truck of some sort is an inevitability, the next new vehicle design from Tesla will likely be a crossover version of the Model 3 that will be dubbed the Model Y.





Musk initially confirmed the Model Y’s existence via Twitter back in late 2015. Additionally, the following slide was part of a presentation given by Tesla CTO JB Straubel a few years ago.

Since that time, though, we haven’t heard much of anything about what a Tesla Model Y might bring to the table.

This past Friday, however, Musk launched an all-encompassing tweetstorm where he indicated that the Model Y is still a few years away. Not to worry, more details about this mysterious crossover vehicle are on the way. Earlier this week, Musk had a private Twitter exchange with Ars Technica where he revealed that more information about the Model Y will be disclosed next week.

Finally, we’ve had the closest thing to official confirmation that a cheaper electric SUV—the so-called Model Y—is happening. We asked Musk (via Twitter direct message) whether there was any truth to recent rumors of the fourth model. The reply? An enigmatic “Next week.”

While Tesla is likely a ways off from actually coming up with any serious Model Y concepts, Autocar a few weeks ago published its own render of what Tesla’s Model Y might look like. In effect, imagine a Model 3 mixed together with a Model X and you get something that looks like this.

