Elon Musk quietly had a third child with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk quietly had a third child with Neuralink's Shivon Zilis, Bloomberg reported.

Musk has at least 11 children, including five with his first wife and three with Grimes.

Musk has faced scrutiny over his relationships with female employees at SpaceX.

Elon Musk quietly had another child with an executive at one of his companies.

Neuralink's director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, had another of Musk's children earlier this year, according to a Bloomberg report published Friday.

It's his third child with Zilis. The billionaire quietly had twins with the Neuralink executive in 2021, according to court documents that showed Musk filed a petition to change the twins' names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

It's not clear how many children Musk has in total, but he has 11 living who are publicly known: five with his first wife, the author Justine Wilson, three with the musician Grimes, and three with Zilis.

Musk cofounded Neuralink and serves as the co-CEO of the company, which develops brain-computer technology. The news about another child with Zilis comes a couple weeks after a Wall Street Journal report detailed Musk's "boundary-blurring relationships" with female employees at SpaceX .

One former SpaceX employee accused Musk of asking her to have his babies on more than one occasion, according to the report. She declined the offer and later said she was denied a raise, according to the report. She eventually left the company and received an exit package valued above $1 million, the Journal reported.

Musk has talked publicly about his views on the risks of declining birth rates since 2017, and has said he considers the issue to be the biggest threat to civilization. He has also said he's encouraged his friends to have more children. A day after Business Insider reported he had fathered twins with Zilis, he posted on X that he's doing his best "to help the underpopulation crisis."

Musk isn't the only tech mogul to want to reproduce as a way to save humanity. The ideology is reportedly gaining traction among some powerful figures who believe they can counteract the risks of falling birth rates by producing genetically superior offspring.

Zilis and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

