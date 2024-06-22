Elon Musk predicts universal basic income will take off once AI replaces workers. Read his 8 best quotes about UBI.

Elon Musk sees universal basic income as a necessary response to automation eliminating human jobs.

The Tesla chief predicts there will be "universal high income" that will give people more free time.

Here are Musk's eight best UBI quotes, including that people should spend the cash as they wish.

One of the biggest champions of universal basic income (UBI) is Elon Musk, who expects it to become necessary when robots evict humans from their jobs.

UBI typically refers to making recurring cash payments to all adults in a population, regardless of their wealth or employment status, and with no restrictions on how they spend the money.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, envisions a world of self-driving vehicles and other artificially intelligent machines replacing humans in work settings and performing virtually all physical and mental labor.

He's suggested that will give people more freedom in how they spend their time and money — and predicted the AI-powered economy will be so productive that everyone will receive not just a basic income but a high one.

Here are Musk's eight best quotes about UBI, lightly edited for length and clarity:

Read the original article on Business Insider