Elon Musk hits back at John Oliver after the comedian mocked him for 30 minutes straight in a scathing episode of 'Last Week Tonight'

Elon Musk has hit back at John Oliver after the comedian roasted him on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight."

In a recent episode simply titled "Elon Musk," Oliver took aim at the world's richest man, calling him "erratic," "self-serving," and "increasingly racist" during a 30-minute-long rant.

In response, the billionaire blasted the British comic in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Replying to an article about Oliver's takedown, Musk said: "Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal."

Oliver had mocked some of Musk's recent difficulties, including Tesla's recent recall of 2 million cars and X's advertising struggles. He also riffed on the Tesla CEO's difficulties at X and his chaotic interview during The New York Times' DealBook Summit, where he repeatedly said advertisers could go "fuck" themselves.

Oliver also commented on Tesla's cybertruck, calling it "every child's first attempt at drawing a car."

Musk is no stranger to backlash about his companies or activities.

Last December, the world's richest man was booed while onstage at a Dave Chappelle comedy show in San Francisco. The incident came months after Musk acquired X and enacted mass layoffs at the company.

Representatives for Musk and Oliver did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, made outside of normal working hours.

