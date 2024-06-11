Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

Elon Musk has dropped a lawsuit against OpenAI and chief executive Sam Altman over the company allegedly straying from its founding mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity to instead focus on corporate profits.

The X. Corp owner moved on Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit “without prejudice,” indicating that a settlement wasn’t reached to resolve the case. The complaint can be refiled.

In 2015, Musk helped found OpenAI, agreeing with co-founders Altman and Greg Brockman, president of the firm, to focus on non-profit work. He left the board of the start-up in 2017 before the company launched a for-profit arm and sued in March. The lawsuit targeted OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft.

Under its founding agreement, OpenAI agreed to make its code open to the public instead of walling it off for private company’s gains, the lawsuit said. But by embracing a close relationship with Microsoft, OpenAI and its top executives set that pact “aflame” and are “perverting” the company’s original mission, Musk alleged.

On Monday, Musk, who’s developing a competitor to ChatGPT, said he’d ban Apple devices from his companies if OpenAI’s AI software is integrated into its operating system.

