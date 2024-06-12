Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders

Elon Musk dropped his lawsuit against Open AI on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk ended a lawsuit in California against OpenAI and two of the company's cofounders San Altman and Greg Brockman.

Musk moved to withdraw the case and it was dismissed without prejudice, according to a court filing reported by CNBC.

The decision came a day before a state judge in San Francisco was to hear a motion by OpenAI that the case should be dismissed.

Musk did not provide a reason for seeking to dismiss the case in his filing.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX sued OpenAI in February for breach of contract and fiduciary duty.

Musk, who helped found OpenAI in 2015, charged that OpenAI was originally created to grow artificial general intelligence for the general public but since has become a for-profit company controlled by Microsoft.

Musk's lawsuit departure also comes a day after criticizing OpenAI on a new deal it has with Apple, leaving him threatening Apple to ban its devices from his companies.

In a thread on the social media website X, which Musk also owns, he called the companies' software integration "an unacceptable security violation."

Wall Street, though, viewed the partnership favorably with Apple's stock market value jumping to a record high of more than $3 trillion after the news.

Musk went on to start his own artificial intelligence company called xAI last year. He rolled out his chatbot Grok on X in November in hopes of competing against OpenAI's chatbox ChatGPT.