Elon Musk bought a new PC laptop and ran into some tech issues, so he complained to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Elon Musk got a new laptop over the weekend, and X heard all about his IT problems.

Musk reached out to fellow tech CEO Satya Nadella about being asked to create a Microsoft account.

Despite X users explaining that the step was skippable, Musk insisted that the process was flawed.

You're not the only one who hits up your computer-savvy friend when you're having tech issues — billionaires do it too, apparently.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was setting up a new laptop when he came to X and complained that it required him to create a Microsoft account, which he claimed would be "giving their AI access" to his computer.

"There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account," Musk's post read.

The site's Community Notes argued that Musk had got it wrong. The note said there is a way to skip creating a Microsoft account, albeit more difficult to do than it used to be.

But Musk doubled down.

"Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists," he said in a follow-up post. A popular Community Notes replied and said he was wrong again.

Thanks to his followers' instructions, Musk was able to get around creating an account by disconnecting his WiFi.

But Musk picked up the issue again on Monday when he called out Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account.



This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi.



Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you use a work email address and I… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2024

"Satya, I don't mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account," Musk wrote. "Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won't allow you use a work email address and I only have work emails addresses!"

In the past, Musk criticized Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI. Nadella has refuted the billionaire's claims that Microsoft controlled OpenAI, ChatGPT's creator.

Still no word from Nadella about whether he's taking Musk's suggestion to heart.

Read the original article on Business Insider