Elizabeth line: Four stations get mobile coverage

High-speed mobile coverage has become available at four of the busiest Elizabeth line stations, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

TfL said the platforms, escalators and ticket halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street have mobile coverage.

It is part of a rollout that has already delivered 4G on sections of the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines.

TfL said it would be expanding the coverage to further stations in 2024.

Tunnelled sections between stations would also start to get 4G and 5G in the new year.

Andy Lord, London's transport commissioner, said: "I'm delighted that the first stations on the Elizabeth line now have high-quality mobile coverage.

"This is a vital project for London, allowing customers to be more connected underground and get the latest travel information and news, as well as stay in contact with work, friends and families while travelling on our network."

TfL said its engineers would be working closely with Boldyn Networks, the organisation rolling out mobile coverage on the London Underground, over Christmas and throughout 2024 to expand coverage to more stations and tunnels across London.

It is expected that by the end of spring 2024, the whole of the 73 miles (117km) of the Elizabeth line will have mobile coverage, as will the first stations on the Bakerloo, Victoria and Piccadilly lines.

All four mobile network operators - Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 - are taking part in the rollout.

