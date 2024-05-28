Electric vehicles expected to make debut soon at Hattiesburg post office.

Hattiesburg’s post offices are receiving an upgrade in the form of electric vehicles.

The vehicles are part of a 10-year plan known as Delivering for America. The plan will modernize the USPS by way of electric vehicles and new operating centers designed to deliver mail to larger areas.

“Electrification and modernization of the Postal Service’s delivery fleet is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the USPS processing, transportation, and delivery networks,” said Debra Fetterly, USPS spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi district.

The U.S. Postal Service announced earlier this year it would begin adding electric vehicles to its delivery fleet. Hattiesburg, Miss., is on the list to receive the EVs.

Construction is underway for a charging site at the South 40th avenue location in Hattiesburg. This location will serve as the hub for all of Hattiesburg’s electrical postal vehicles.

Fetterly replied in an email that there is currently no public information available for which cities in Mississippi will be receiving electric vehicles or which type.

“Deployment of electric delivery trucks will start in Georgia then expand to other locations across the country throughout the year,” Fetterly said in her email.

The new electric vehicles for the Hattiesburg location are expected to roll out by the end of 2024.

In a press event held earlier this year, the Postal Service elaborated on their plans for EV installation. Over 60,000 electric vehicles will be added to their delivery fleet, with 400 charging sites to be built across the country. Currently, there are 29 nationwide.

Senior Advisor John Podesta said during the conference that the overall goal is “making EVs commonplace on every road and street in our country, while reducing air pollution and increasing comfort and safety for the dedicated public servants who deliver our mail.”

