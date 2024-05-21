Electric scooters are back on Milwaukee streets. Here's what you need to know

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the city's Department of Public Works announced electric scooters have officially returned to Milwaukee streets during an event at Red Arrow Park on Monday.

Scooter companies Lime and Spin are the permanent partners with the city, said spokesperson Tiffany Shepherd. Companies have to do an inspection at least once a month to make sure tires, brakes and kickstands are operating properly.

How many scooters will be in Milwaukee this year?

A rider travels down North Broadway at East Kilbourn Avenue on a Lime electric scooter in Milwaukee on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Between April and October each company will provide a minimum of 250 scooters, and between May and September they have to provide a minimum of 500 each. It's up to the companies how many scooters they want to deploy between November and March, said Shepherd.

During the 2022-2023 pilot program, there were three scooter operators in Milwaukee, and each had to provide a minimum of 500 scooters during the summer months. For more information on the pilot program, you can visit the city's website here.

Scooters grew in popularity in 2018 and the city of Milwaukee started the first scooter study in 2019 with companies Bird, Lime and Spin.

Do you need to download an app to ride the scooters?

A Lime scooter sits at the corner of East Wisconsin Street and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, you can download the app on your smartphone and create an account. Once you've created an account, you can locate a scooter on the app, and then pay to operate it.

How much does it cost to rent a scooter in Milwaukee?

Scooters charge a fixed cost to unlock each scooter and a per-minute rate when you ride. Based on the app, Lime scooters start at $1 per ride, plus $.39 per minute. Spin scooters cost $1 to unlock and $.4 per minute.

Where can you ride the scooters?

You can ride electric scooters in the road and in bike lanes or on multiuse trails that allow them. Users are not allowed to ride the scooters on sidewalks.

Where can you park scooters in Milwaukee?

Park the scooters in an upright position and make sure it isn't blocking pedestrian traffic. You can't park them in parklets, loading zones, accessible parking spaces, curb ramps, entryways, driveways or bridges.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Electric scooters return permanently to Milwaukee streets