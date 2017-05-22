Echo Dot, Amazon’s most affordable Alexa speaker, has never been cheaper than it is today

Amazon’s various hardware products go on sale from time to time, but the company often gives shoppers an opportunity to save even more money by purchasing refurbished devices. For example, the $180 Amazon Echo can be had for $135 right now if you buy a refurbished model. Amazon’s refurbs are fully protected by warranties, so you really have nothing to lose — and right now there’s a sale going on refurbished Echo Dots that drops the device to its lowest price ever. Normally available for a $5 discount, Amazon slashed another $7 off the price of the Echo Dot refurb today. That brings the cost down to just $37.99, which is the lowest price ever.

Here are some key details from Amazon’s Echo Dot product page:

A Certified Refurbished Echo Dot is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, read the news, set alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, and more

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn

Introducing Alexa calling and messaging, a new way to be together with family and friends. Just ask Alexa to call or message anyone with an Echo, Echo Dot, or the Alexa App.

Controls lights, fans, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and more with compatible connected devices from WeMo, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, Nest, ecobee, and others

Hears you from across the room with 7 far-field microphones for hands-free control, even in noisy environments or while playing music

Includes a built-in speaker so it can work on its own as a smart alarm clock in the bedroom, an assistant in the kitchen, or anywhere you might want a voice-controlled computer; Amazon Echo is not required to use Echo Dot

Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Domino’s, and more

Certified Refurbished All-New Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Black: $37.99

