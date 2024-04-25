Eastern Iowa school district to use AI gun detection to combat gun-related violence

An eastern Iowa school district is set to use an AI-based gun detection platform as a means to combat gun-related violence.

According to a news release from ZeroEyes, the company behind the AI technology which holds a designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the company layers their gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software onto existing digital security cameras.

ZeroEyes utilizes a human-verified AI gun detection model, employing specially-trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans to be staffed at their operations center 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to verify the existence of a threat. Should one be found, alerts are dispatched – including a visual description, gun type and last known location – within 3-5 seconds from detection.

“In this day and age, no school is immune to gun-related violence, whether they’re rural or urban,” said Tim Kuehl, superintendent of East Union Community School District. “Considering the rising shooting rates across the country, we are taking no chances. It is our priority to protect our community and ZeroEyes offers an added layer of security to identify potential threats before it’s too late.”

Coming to the East Union Community School District in Afton, which serves roughly 500 students, the news release did not specifically state when the system would go live. According to ZeroEyes, their platform has been deployed in thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in over 35 states, including the U.S. Department of Defense, public school districts and universities, commercial property groups, places of worship, casinos, retail and more.

“It is disheartening to see school communities be plagued by senseless violence each and every day,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “But there are steps schools can take to proactively secure their campuses. We are grateful to provide an additional layer of protection for the students and staff in the East Union and Murray Community School Districts.”

