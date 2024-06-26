This early Prime Day deal takes 50% off Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Whether you’re trying to scare off doorstep package thieves or you just want to check out who’s at your front door before you open it, the Ring Video Doorbell gives you a great glimpse of what’s happening on your stoop — right in real time! Not only does it provide a motion-activated video feed of what’s happening outside (and send you notifications), but you can hear and speak to whoever’s outside using your preferred device, be it a phone, tablet, or PC.

Right now, it’s on sale over at Amazon well ahead of next month’s Amazon Prime Day event for a significant 50% off, bringing the price of a Ring doorbell down to just $50.

Choose from Venetian Bronze or Satin Nickel in this video-camera doorbell, which alerts you when there’s motion detected and lets you communicate with whoever is out there via your preferred device.



This little doorbell — the latest model available — is packed with features, including 1080p HD video, improved privacy and better night vision than earlier generations. Plus, if you have other Alexa-enabled devices (or plan to get them), this syncs up so you can get voice announcements, communicate, and get a video feed.

In more advanced settings, you can set up privacy zones to focus on certain areas and control when and how you receive notifications, so you don’t get an alert every time a squirrel skitters across your porch. Of course, there’s an add-on to help you make the most of the device: The Ring Protect Plan lets you review, save, and share video captured by your doorbell, though that’s a separate purchase. All of that makes this not only one of the best video doorbells on the market but one of the best values around, too.

Shop the half-off smart home deal while it’s still on sale over at Amazon.

