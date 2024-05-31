EA Sports shares deep dive gameplay trailer for College Football 25

College football video game fans continue to be fueled by the anticipation of the return of the college football video game franchise from EA Sports. The release date for EA Sports College Football 25 is coming up soon, and a new gameplay trailer has gone deep into some of the key features of the game.

EA Sports showed off some footage of the game with information on features with custom playbooks, how a player’s status can be impacted during a game, and how the stadium atmosphere can impact a game. Some clips focusing on stadium atmosphere showcased Beaver Stadium making things difficult for visiting players and their communication.

For example, a receiver may run the wrong route on a play if the crowd noise is having a heavy enough impact on the in-game performances. In contrast, a stadium with a much smaller seating capacity may not have the same effect. This is a feature that has had a role in previous installments in the NCAA Football franchise, and it is good to say that mechanic return for EA Sports College Football 25.

Check out the full gameplay footage shared by EA Sports in the video below. You can see the former gameplay trailer for a general overview of the game. You can also view some official screenshots.

One step closer to making game day every day#CFB25 Coming July 19

Pre-Order Now 🔗: https://t.co/h079QzWxaP pic.twitter.com/t2t5r6olzA — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 31, 2024

Penn State will be one of the schools receiving the highest possible payout from EA Sports for being in the game. Penn State was placed in the top tier of schools based on their finishes in the AP Top 25 over the past 10 seasons. Penn State had just enough top 25 finishes to qualify for the highest-paying tier.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles.

