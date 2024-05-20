EA Sports College Football 2025 coming this summer. See release date, reactions and more

After 11 years in the making, it's finally here.

There will be a college football video game for the first time in 11 years with EA Sports College Football 2025 coming out worldwide this summer.

The full, nearly two-minute official trailer for this year's installment premiered Friday across numerous social media platforms.

The last installment in the franchise was back in 2013 with the release of NCAA Football 14 prior to the college football season.

With such a wide gap between releases, there will be a vast difference in the latest game -- including enhanced graphics and the ability to use the actual names, players and likeness (NIL) in the game -- where as in previous iterations it would have only the player's number on the front and back of the jersey.

Leading up to the highly anticipated video game, EA Sports shared that all 134 FBS schools will be featured and 10,000+ athletes are already confirmed to be in the game back in early March.

When does NCAA Football 25 come out?

Fortunately for the football fanatics, you won't have to wait much longer as the game will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on July 19.

With a mid-July release date, it will mark nearly 11 years to the day of NCAA Football 14, which made its debut on July 9, 2013.

EA Sports College Football 2025 trailer reactions

While the teaser trailer got fans ecstatic back in mid-February (30.4 millions views on 'X,' formerly known as Twitter), the official trailer debut on May 17 (15.7 millions view on 'X' in just three days), sent fans into a frenzy.

Here are some of the best reactions from social media for EA Sports College Football 2025:

5-Wide Empty 🏈 I’ve missed you 😩 pic.twitter.com/CFNLuPG3dk — Seasoned HEEL (@HOLLYWOODGHEE_) May 17, 2024

I'm ready to run through a brick wall to play this game — Zealand (@theoldzealand) May 17, 2024

I’ve been waiting 10 years for this moment — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) May 17, 2024

GAME OF THE YEAR INCOMING — dom (@dxmers) May 17, 2024

YOOO THIS IS FIRE — ¹³ (@LandOfPG) May 17, 2024

