Nintendo shows off new 'Super Mario Odyssey' and more at E3 2017

Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ is one of the most anticipated games for the Switch.

If you’re interested in upcoming Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo’s got you covered.

Nintendo of America (NTDOY) president Reggie Fils-Aime and a number of developers introduced a slew of new and previously announced Switch titles during its brief Nintendo Spotlight online event at the annual E3 gaming conference in Los Angeles. While other companies put on lengthy, lavish media briefings in cavernous event halls, Nintendo once again streamed a simple, pre-taped online video detailing some of the big games coming to its fast-selling home console.

But for all its pop, Nintendo left some of the biggest consumer concerns about their complex ecosystem and business interests unanswered. Here’s what we learned — and what we didn’t.

It’s a Mario world

The biggest game in Nintendo’s upcoming stable, “Super Mario Odyssey,” got the star treatment. Due out October 27, the next game from the portly plumber is a densely-packed adventure that eschews the side-scrolling flavor of recent “Mario” games in favor of the large, explorable sandbox environments that made games like “Super Mario Galaxy” and “Super Mario 64” instant classics.

‘Super Mario Odyssey’ will let you become a Mario T-Rex. More

Mario will also feature prominently in the bizarre mash-up “Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle,” a goofy slice of tactical strategy that somehow squeezes Ubisoft’s Rabbid characters into Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom. Other Switch games coming out this year include the massive role-playing title “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” kid-friendly ink-shooter “Splatoon 2,” action-packed brawler “Fire Emblem Warriors,” competitive Pokemon fighting game “Pokken Tournament DX” and two downloadable content packs for “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Despite little info beyond a title card, undoubtedly the game that will get the most chatter is “Metroid Prime 4.” Unfortunately, the long-awaited next entry in Nintendo’s beloved action-adventure series doesn’t yet have a release date. New Switch games based on “Yoshi”, “Kirby” and “Pokemon” won’t be out until 2018.

‘Pokkén Tournament DX’ will let you battle pokêmon on the Switch. More

Nintendo also plans to continue supporting esports with tournaments based on “Pokken Tournament,” “ARMS” and “Splatoon 2.” News about a potential remake of the company’s biggest esport, the aging “Super Smash Bros. Melee,” was MIA.

A pretty small party

While the core Nintendo fanbase will undoubtedly be pleased by the steady drip of Nintendo franchises, the company did little to change the conversation about its slow rollout of third-party offerings.

Switch versions of “FIFA 18,” “Rocket League” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” are crowd-pleasers, but Nintendo has once again distanced itself from noisy (and lucrative) franchises like “Assassin’s Creed,” “Call of Duty” and “Star Wars: Battlefront II.” If you want to play those kinds of games, you’ll need to invest in another system.

Bethesda’s ‘Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ is coming to the Switch with special ‘Zelda’ armor. More