Drivers in Dayton, Columbus will be first to get digital billboards for real-time alerts

Drivers making their way through metropolitan Dayton or Columbus will be the first to see real-time alerts on digital billboards as part of a system announced Thursday.

The Ohio Traveler Alert System (OTAS) will be active during severe weather, according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA), National Weather Service Wilmington (NWS Wilmington) Forecast Office, and Lamar Advertising, which announced the launch. The OTAS will display information on the billboards to help ensure motorists are aware of the potential for threatening weather such as high winds, snow squalls, heavy ice and flooding.

The program’s initial phase will include 50 billboards, provided by Lamar Advertising, in the metropolitan areas of Dayton and Columbus. With a total of 54 digital billboards available for use, this adds yet another method to receive alerts and notifications. There will be 23 signs in Dayton, 31 in Columbus.

This system is intended to supplement – not replace -- other real-time alert resources such as TV and radio broadcasts and real-time weather apps.

“The Ohio Traveler Alert System is a great way to keep Ohioans and visitors safe and aware on the roads,” said Sima Merick, Ohio EMA executive director. “This potentially lifesaving project will provide critical weather updates to Ohio travelers.”

Communication and messaging in the form of billboard alerts are key to travelers who may be unfamiliar with their surrounding area and the weather hazards they may encounter, as well as all drivers unaware of impending severe weather, according to the Ohio EMA.

The system may also help to provide needed information to those living within the area of the billboards.

After evaluating the success of the billboards in Dayton and Columbus, the program is expected to expand to other parts of the state.



