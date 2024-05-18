Driverless Waymo vehicle glitches while driving in metro Phoenix. Watch the video

Driverless Waymo vehicles are a common sight for metro Phoenix residents. But seeing them glitch is

In the past, Waymos have been spotted stalled in downtown Phoenix and routinely idling in certain neighborhoods. However, a new video getting attention on social media shows a Waymo repeatedly swerving into the bike lane while driving in Phoenix.

The video, posted to Instagram by user Chris Simmons, shows a Waymo struggling to stay in its lane while following a truck pulling a trailer loaded with a tree on 15th Avenue near Thomas Road on Monday.

"Not sure if that was the problem but still. … I would have freaked out if I was in it," Simmons said on Instagram.

Waymo is under investigation over unexpected behavior from its automated driving systems, the National Highway Safety Administration announced on Tuesday.

Why is Waymo under investigation?

According to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation, the office is opening a preliminary evaluation into Waymo after receiving reports of 22 incidents where a Waymo vehicle was either the sole vehicle operating during a collision or when the driving system operated in a way that potentially violated traffic laws.

The notice listed 18 reports of incidents that were included in the investigation. Of those 18, eight reports were from Arizona, nine were from California, and one was not yet listed in the database, so the location was not given.

Incidents in Arizona included:

A vehicle colliding with a fixed object while making a right turn.

A vehicle getting damaged in a construction zone.

A vehicle colliding with an automatic gate in a parking lot.

A vehicle hitting a chain in a parking lot.

A vehicle hitting spikes in a parking lot entrance.

A vehicle hitting a rock on the road.

A vehicle colliding with a gate in an apartment.

A vehicle hitting debris in the road.

How do Waymos work?

Waymo’s technology uses a system of sensors, computers, and light detection and ranging, known as Lidar, to locate all objects around the car. According to Waymo, each vehicle has 29 cameras, which offer a 360-degree view. The car’s computer system, the “brain” of the vehicle, processes all the information from the sensors and cameras in real time to decide how the car will move.

