Driverless Waymo car thwarts robbers during police chase

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A driverless Waymo car stopped a couple of robbers from getting away during a police chase in San Francisco on Monday.

Just before 2 a.m., a victim was assaulted and robbed on 8th Street near United Nations Plaza, police said. The victim told officers that a man and woman stole cash and car keys before speeding off in the victim’s car.

“Officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Harrison and 2nd Streets. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued,” a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson told KRON4.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle turns onto Mission Street in San Francisco, on November 17, 2023. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

After officers lost sight of the fleeing robbers, the stolen car crashed into an autonomous vehicle on Folsom Street near 14th Street, police said.

The stolen car v. Waymo driverless car crash happened next to one of the AV company’s parking lots, a witness wrote on Reddit.

Officers apprehended the robbers. Police said the 41-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and the 26-year-old woman was arrested for receiving a stolen vehicle, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.

SFPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 415-575-4444.

